3 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $209,950

Perfect Investment opportunity! Enjoy this wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Chambers Creek subdivision. There is an isolated Master bedroom downstairs as well as the living room, dining area, spacious kitchen and laundry room. A two car carport is attached in the rear entry of the condo. HOA covers outside structural maintenance and landscape in all common areas. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping and the hospital.

