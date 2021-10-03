3 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $219,500

Welcome Home. This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is nestled on a large lot in Midway ISD. As you walk in you are greeted with hardwood floors. Cozy up in the family room next to your nice brick wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has been updated with quartz countertops, stainless appliances and glass subway tile back splash. Retreat away to your master suite with en-suite bathroom and his/her closets. The master en-suite has a tiled tub/shower combo, quartz countertop, black fixtures and large linen closet. Two nice size guest rooms with closets. The secondary bath has tub/shower combo, quartz countertops, black fixtures and built in storage. The laundry room is conveniently located in the home off the kitchen. At the end of the day enjoy the cool evenings on your covered patio and oversized fenced yard. Roof is only 5 years old. Conveniently located with easy access to I35, Hewitt Dr and Old Temple Rd.