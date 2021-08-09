 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $219,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $219,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $219,900

You'll love this charming single family home situated in the friendly community of Dehay Estate. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car space carport, spacious living area with a fireplace, extra den/family area in the back and an office, a large backyard with patio perfect for entertaining and there is also a workshop/shed for storage. Neighborhood has several parks and restaurants!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert