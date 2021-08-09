You'll love this charming single family home situated in the friendly community of Dehay Estate. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car space carport, spacious living area with a fireplace, extra den/family area in the back and an office, a large backyard with patio perfect for entertaining and there is also a workshop/shed for storage. Neighborhood has several parks and restaurants!!
3 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $219,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former teacher at Lorena Primary School was indicted Thursday on multiple counts charging him with sexually abusing two young girls, includi…
Coca-Cola will sell its Waco juice plant to Refresco, a worldwide beverage producer, but employment locally will change little if any.
Two people are dead after a suspect in a fatal shooting opened fire and police shot and killed him Tuesday morning at an apartment on the corn…
AUSTIN — With the impending move of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, Baylor will be hurt in a myriad of ways if conference realignment forces th…
Local tourism officials and city leaders can breathe a sigh of relief. Bad news about the University of Texas’ and University of Oklahoma’s de…
Judge gives Baylor deadline to surrender Pepper Hamilton investigation materials to Title IX plaintiff
A federal judge has ordered Baylor University officials to turn over “without delay” all documents from a Philadelphia law firm the school hir…
Police identified Ent Wright, 76, of Waco, as the man shot and killed by officers Tuesday outside an apartment at the corner of Rambler Drive …
A Denver-based real estate investment company is under contract to buy the Trendwood Apartments in East Waco, with plans for a $9 million reno…
The following people were indicted this week by a McLennan County grand jury.
A 21-year-old McGregor man who was set to stand trial Monday in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl was sentenced to two years in prison …