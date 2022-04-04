3 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $250,000

Fixer Upper! Looking for a diamond in the rough? This is it! Great location in Hewitt and Midway ISD. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a bonus room. Awesome fireplace in large living room with vaulted ceiling and wood beams. Built in cooktop and oven. Refrigerator stays. Large yard. Side entry garage. This one has lots of potential, don't miss your chance to make this house a home!