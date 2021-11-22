3 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $259,999

Beautiful home nestled in Hewitt, TX just hit the market! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and 1479 square feet. Tile, Dark laminate and carpet throughout home. Open concept living area with electric fireplace. Kitchen is equipped with breakfast bar, dark granite countertops and stainless steel and black appliances. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Master bathroom has separate dual vanities, walk-in shower and a jetted soaking tub. Convenient to I-35 and minutes from Waco, TX!