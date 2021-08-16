 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $269,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $269,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $269,900

Freshly painted interior make this Hewitt charmer ready for you to move right in...Darling home in established Hewitt neighborhood! Great floorplan offers isolated master suite, large living area, and pretty kitchen. Wonderful master suite with vaulted wood planked ceiling and updated master bath is the perfect retreat. Two spacious bedrooms share hall bath. Hardwood floors and tile throughout. Inviting curb appeal and nice front porch to place your rocking chairs and enjoy!

