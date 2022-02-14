 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $279,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $279,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $279,900

WOW, stop by today and come see this beautiful 3-bedroom, 2 full bath home in the heart of Hewitt Texas. This home has been remodeled from top to bottom. We are talking about new kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops, new restrooms in the master bedroom and main restroom. New flooring throughout the entire home, new doors throughout the home. New windows, new roof, new garage door need I say more. This home is on a corner lot as well, Come see this home today before you miss it!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert