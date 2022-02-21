 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $279,900

Those looking for a bigger lot with room to enjoy living in the city limits look no more. This family friendly home offers a side entry garage, spacious grounds front and back with wood privacy fence, isolated master, and an open floor plan. New carpet installed in the bedrooms and vinyl plank in the living area and hall way after recent moveout, and the kitchen has tile . Blonde stain grade wood cabinets in the kitchen is a nice neutral color, majority of the house interior walls are freshly painted. There is a sprinkler system for the front yard only, not located in the backyard. Solar screens are a nice plus for warm summer months.

