Rare 3/2 with 4th bonus room in Midway ISD, Large lot, and Castleman creek in the backyard!! If you long for country living with the convenience of living in town this is the home for you! This is a gorgeous home with an expansive Living room with vaulted ceilings and wood floors, a large rustic bonus room wired for a full theater set up for family movie nights, a large master bedroom with walk-in closets and vaulted ceiling, a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage, a Pantry so large you have to see it to believe it. The AC and heating system is less than a year old. Enjoy spreading out on your own .5 acre lot with all the amenities you could dream of, such as water plumbed all the way to the edge of the property for watering your very own garden with a working potting sink and a greenhouse, 3 car detached garage with 2 attached offices for getting work done quietly at home. Separate storage shed perfect for a she-shed for mom to sneak away for a moment of peace, a cabana by the creek with firepit for enjoying days and nights listening to the creek flow and soaking in the sun while the kids play in the creek and pick the dewberries on the banks. Tons of space to entertain inside and outside to bring all the friends and family over. To top all of that off, this home has structured wiring for any need and has been hard-wired for internet in the detached garage and offices. {$2k flooring allowance to replace carpet in bedrooms} The owner is offering an optional technology package that includes a full theater with immersive surround sound, living room 2.0 sound, outdoor speakers on the patio, a Sonos wireless speaker on the cabana, ring doorbell, wireless access points that provide coverage for every inch of the property, and a 9 camera security camera system capable of remote viewing from your smart phone. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $299,900
