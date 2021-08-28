 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $299,900

This pretty 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Hewitt will not last long!! Gorgeous granite island, perfect for entertaining family and friends!! Beautiful wood floors through out the home with tile in the bathrooms! Isolated master with en suite bath, featuring large tiled shower and dual vanities, granite counters and large walkin closet!! Call to schedule a showing!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert