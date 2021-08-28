This pretty 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Hewitt will not last long!! Gorgeous granite island, perfect for entertaining family and friends!! Beautiful wood floors through out the home with tile in the bathrooms! Isolated master with en suite bath, featuring large tiled shower and dual vanities, granite counters and large walkin closet!! Call to schedule a showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Robinson man has died in a Dallas hospital burn unit after his ex-boyfriend was accused of setting him and a friend on fire earlier this mon…
The UIL executive committee announced on Wednesday that a Marlin student-athlete was denied an appeal for varsity eligibility.
McLennan County deputies were able to track a pregnant local kidnapping victim's location to Fort Worth, allowing police there to arrest the W…
Local mortuaries have brought in a second mobile morgue to handle COVID-19 deaths, hospitals are short on nurses and Waco’s mayor is warning t…
A McLennan County businessman sanctioned two years ago for questionable banking activities at an East Texas bank is being sued by shareholders…
La Vega High School is mourning the loss of a senior, Melanna Robinson, one of three people killed in a head-on collision early Sunday in Lime…
The $341 million widening of Interstate 35 apparently has developers seeing dollar signs and potential along the big slab’s route through Grea…
Now that the season opener against Texas State is less than two weeks away, Baylor coach Dave Aranda is switching to lockdown mode.
With nearly a third of the region’s hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, Waco-area public health officials are warning of a possible n…
I stood in the parking lot of the Oak Lodge Motor Inn at 7 a.m., talking with several residents about the recent announcement that the wreckin…