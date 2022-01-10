3 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $300,000

ACT FAST and spec out this home with YOUR preferred finishes, colors, fixtures, and even floor plan! 740 Castleman Creek offers the super rare opportunity to have a home remodeled to your preferences without incurring the typical constructions costs! This fantastic home will feature three bedrooms and two bathrooms with a chef's kitchen (complete with large, eat-in island), GIANT yard (prefect for RV or boat storage, especially when building a detached storage space), sprawling deck overlooking the small lake behind the home, and lovely in-ground pool; making it truly remarkable once complete. Once complete, the home will boast a new roof, all new plumbing, all new electrical, all new windows, foundation correction, new plumbing and electrical fixtures throughout, new, custom cabinetry throughout, refinished, original hardwood floors, and incredible, period correct style with none of the drawbacks! Please note that the listing price sell the home as-is. Our estimated sales price upon completion will range between $350,000 and $400,000.