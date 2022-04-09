Wonderful open floorplan. Pretty kitchen with granite countertops and with huge island all open to dining and living areas. Isolated master suite with separate closets and dual vanities and separate shower and tub. Great mudroom area and large utility room. Sprinkler and security systems. Beautiful brick archway in entry.
3 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $319,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A South Carolina company specializing in fabrics used in paper manufacturing will spend $40 million to place a plant in Waco, and this week se…
A new Embassy Suites hotel may materialize downtown, but it will not carry the $33 million cost estimate Waco native Birju Patel floated more …
Mike Copeland: Findley's 'Redneck CEO' book; Stoughton Trailers opening; Dwyer-Owens in hall of fame
Gary Findley is a small-town boy who made good, very good. Growing up on a farm in Axtell, he became intimately familiar with chores at an early age.
A group of queer people and their allies who call McLennan County home asked the Waco City Council on Tuesday to recognize and include the LGB…
While there is wide agreement that assault and other violent crimes are increasing in Waco, and nationwide, since early 2020, experts disagree…
Service Above Self: 22 local high school seniors are being recognized for their volunteerism and service in the 42nd annual Youth Citizenship Awards from Rotary Club of Waco and the Tribune-Herald.
Waco police Monday named the man killed in a shooting during a party in a Baylor-area house early Sunday and continued to search for the shooter.
Waco police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the 2300 block of South Second Street.
An autopsy has allowed police to identify the body of a Waco woman found in a vehicle that was recovered from the Brazos River on Jan. 19, Waco police officials announced Monday.
Following in her mother’s footsteps, Midway High School senior Courtney Janecka on Tuesday was named winner of the 2022 Youth Citizenship Awar…