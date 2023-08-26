Welcome to 214 E Jade Dr. This lovely home with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and just shy of 1700 square feet, only minutes away from your favorite restaurants on Hewitt Dr. The property features a large lot of almost half an acre, giving opportunity of many projects on the back yard. Well kept, open floor plan is ready for the new owner, schedule a private tour today.
3 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $325,000
