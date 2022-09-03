3 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $339,000

One Owner home built by Kammie Parker. Huge family room with open concept with a large family bar area for meals. Nice size dining area offsets kitchen. Great size Isolated master bedroom with super master bath with a double shower with custom tile. Walk in closet off bathroom. Other 2 bedrooms have lots of room and a beautiful bathroom with custom tile there as well. Foam insulated attic. Privacy fenced yard. Morton storage building stays. All appliances and free-standing fireplace in living room remain with home.