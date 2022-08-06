3 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $370,000

**LOOK NO FURTHER-THIS HOME IS BREATH TAKING***THIS AMAZING HOME FEATURES 3 BED 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE| RIGHT WHEN YOU WALK-INTO THE FOYER AND LOOK DOWN THE HALL, WAITING FOR WHAT'S TO COME|THE FLOOR PLAN IS OPEN TO THE FAMILY ROOM: INCLUDES A ELECTRIC FIREPLACE|KITCHEN FEATURES TRANQUIL WHITE CUSTOM CABINETS, CENTER ISLAND W/GRANITE COUNTERTOPS & UNDERMOUNT SINK|OIL RUBBED BRONZE FIXTURES THROUGHOUT MOST OF THE HOME| THE KITCHEN IS ALSO COMPLIMENTED BY THE STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES| MASTER SUITE INCLUDES LARGE BEDROOM W/ CEILING FAN, POP UP CEILING WITH CROWN MOLDING| AS YOU WALKIN TO THE MASTER BATH ALL YOU CAN SAY IS WOW** HUGE STAND ALONE WALK IN SHOWER W/ CERAMIC TILE & DECO BAND| DOUBLE VANITIES, ALONG WITH HUGE CLOSET| TRULY A MUST SEE| COVERED PATIO W/ PEBBLE RUB CONCRETE AND A PEACEFUL BACKYARD. PRIVACY FENCE INCLUDED***CALL TODAY FOR YOUR APPOINTMENT***