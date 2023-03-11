If you are looking for a stunning home with custom features and the biggest lot on the block, this is it! The large, inviting and open living area is perfect for entertaining and is topped off with a beautiful wood burning fireplace for those nights when you want to feel cozy. Fall in love with the gorgeous custom granite counter tops in the kitchen and throughout the whole home! The master suite is isolated and includes a vaulted ceiling while the bathroom has dual vanities and separate tiled shower and jetted tub. The two additional rooms have plenty of space and custom storage in the closets. The large patio in the backyard is perfect for spring and summer cookouts or just to sit out and relax with your drink of choice! Don't hesitate to call and set up your private showing today! For an interactive 3D tour click on the following link:https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zRq8autrdJU