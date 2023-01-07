Beautiful New Home under construction in Lorena ISD. Located in the Moonlight Park Addition in Hewitt. Mud room lockers and desk located in quiet place as you come in from the garage. Updated amenities..vinyl plank flooring, granite counter tops,tiled showers.
3 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $401,200
