The soothing Coastal/Cottage vibe of this NEW construction home will be the perfect setting to come home to everyday! Laminated plank runs throughout this 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath which includes a LARGE mud locker with a computer desk and lots of cabinets for storage! This open concept kitchen with island overlooks the living area and is complete with stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sink and custom cabinets! You will also find a large walk-in pantry and a sink in the utility room! The isolated master bathroom is a dream come true with a LARGE walk-in closet, separate vanities, glass enclosed separate shower and soaking tub! Lorena ISD!
3 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $465,570
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A planned mixed-use development called The Concourse would bring a hotel, grocery store, shopping center and town homes to an 88-acre site alo…
The developer of a proposed mixed-use development in East Waco is moving forward with the city of Waco's preliminary approval of a zoning plan…
A federal district court jury in Waco awarded $279 million in damages Friday to Textron, known for making the Army’s UH-1 “Huey” helicopter, i…
Two men who robbed a woman at gunpoint Monday ended up in jail because the woman used a phone app to help police track them down, their affida…
The night Sherrell Carter died in 2019, Waco police had not settled on a suspect as crime scene technicians began to arrive where she was shot…