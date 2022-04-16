 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $468,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $468,000

Moonlight Park..the new community in Hewitt and Lorena School District. Watch your new home being built. Framing shows arches, 3 bedrooms,2 bathrooms, and the flex room(formal dining or office). Wooden beams will be added to the entryway and master bedroom. Please call today for more information. THIS NEW HOME WILL BE IN THE 2022 PARADE OF HOMES,

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert