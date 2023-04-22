This home will wow you the minute you walk through the full glass wood entry door. The first thing you notice is the accent trusses in the entry way, the arched and high ceilings and the open floor concept. The kitchen is a chef's dream with a double free-standing range with air fryer function, level 3 granite counter tops, custom vent hood, beautiful tall cabinets, under counter lighting. There is great flex space in the front which is currently being used as a magnificent children's learning and fun center can be used as a home office, workout room or another bedroom. The handy custom mud room closet is a great place to unload the jackets and backpacks before coming inside from the garage. The utility closet with its built-in desk and cabinets are a great place to have more storage space and or a home office for looking up those great family recipes. The Laundry room, flex space and owner's suite all have stunning barn-door accents. The owner's suite is beyond tasteful with a gorgeous accent wall, large bathtub for soaking, stand up shower with bench seat, tall double vanity, and large walk-in closet. The crown molding, cedar beams, wide baseboards, thick faux privacy blinds, fireplace, designer black and gold light fixtures and more will make you fall in love with the inside. The back yard just gives more to be in awe of. With the extended length covered patio,6' privacy fence, mature trees along the fence line to add more to your privacy and a side gate that opens wide enough to drive in a trailer, Riding mower, or other outdoor toys. Ther is Bermuda sod grass in the front and back with built in sprinkler systems. This home has been gently lived in and well cared for by the current and only owners. There is so much to love about this house, come and see for yourself!