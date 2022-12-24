3 Bedroom Home in Hewitt - $487,740

The soothing Coastal/Cottage vibe of this NEW construction home will be the perfect setting to come home to everyday! Laminated plank runs throughout this 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath which includes a LARGE mud locker with a computer desk and lots of cabinets for storage! This open concept kitchen with island overlooks the living area and is complete with stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sink and custom cabinets! You will also find a large walk-in pantry and a sink in the utility room! The isolated master bathroom is a dream come true with a LARGE walk-in closet, separate vanities, glass enclosed separate shower and soaking tub! Lorena ISD!