3 Bedroom Home in Lacy Lakeview - $170,000

Three bedroom, one bath home in Lacy Lakeview. Home has a one car garage that has been converted to a bonus room with shelves, cabinets, and countertops. New roof and exterior paint in July of 2017. Metal storage shed in the back yard. Includes open area east of the house.

