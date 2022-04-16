 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lacy Lakeview - $199,900

Why Rent When You Can Own? This adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features an open floor plan perfect for entertaining! Amenities include recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tons of windows for natural light, and a privacy fenced backyard for summer fun! Hurry and schedule your showing, this one won't last long!

