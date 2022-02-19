 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lacy Lakeview - $243,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lacy Lakeview - $243,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lacy Lakeview - $243,900

This is a 3 bedroom and 2 bath charming home nestled in a great location, built in 2017! It has an open floor plan with a island in the kitchen and nice appliances. The master bathroom has dual vanities, a walk in closet, and a stand alone shower! The backyard has a covered porch and plenty of room to play. It also has a 2 car garage with garage door opener.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert