This is a 3 bedroom and 2 bath charming home nestled in a great location, built in 2017! It has an open floor plan with a island in the kitchen and nice appliances. The master bathroom has dual vanities, a walk in closet, and a stand alone shower! The backyard has a covered porch and plenty of room to play. It also has a 2 car garage with garage door opener.
3 Bedroom Home in Lacy Lakeview - $243,900
