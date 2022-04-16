 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lacy Lakeview - $245,000

Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home nestled on a corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. The kitchen and living area feature an open concept with a large kitchen island and bar seating. In the owner's suite you will find a vaulted ceiling, dual vanities, and a spacious closet. Both bedrooms offer large closets and are secluded from the owner's suite. The backyard is the perfect place to hold your next BBQ! Partially screened in back porch for extra privacy and sun protection. Built in 2018. Connally ISD. Call me for a private showing today!

