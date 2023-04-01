Fall in love with this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1420 sqft home located on 201 Raven Ridge! As you enter, you'll be amazed by the open concept and cozy atmosphere. The master bedroom features a dual vanity, walk in shower and plenty of natural light. Vinyl floors are throughout the entire house and the balcony patio is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Don't miss out, book your showing ! Seller is motivated.
3 Bedroom Home in Lacy Lakeview - $259,000
