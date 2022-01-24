 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $135,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $135,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $135,000

Cute 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home in Lorena ISD on large cul de sac. Open kitchen to family room. Kitchen has dishwasher, stove, eat at bar. and fabulous window overlooking deck and backyard. Additional features include large deck, fenced yard, shed and corner lot. Priced below market.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert