3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $235,000

COUNTRY LIVING brings you peace and comfort! Don't miss your opportunity on this brick home that sits on 1/2 an acre in Lorena ISD! This house has 3 bedrooms + 2 baths + 2 car garage plus an extra room that can be used as an office or 4th bedroom. Step inside to find gorgeous vynil plank flooring that flows from the living room through the dining area, kitchen, laundry, and hallway. LED lighting brightens up the living space with modern light fixtures. The corner fireplace can be useful during those cold winter nights. A spacious sun room in the back is perfect for entertaining guests! There is enough space for a pool table, a couple of chairs, lights, and music to enjoy your time home. The large backyard has a swimming pool, a grill, a storage shed, and plenty of room for a firepit! This house wil be a great home for someone with a little TLC. Schedule your appointment to view TODAY!