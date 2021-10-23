3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $245,000

Welcome to this wonderful new listing in Park Meadows! The move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home has adorable curb appeal and is ready for a new owner! Walking in, you have two bedrooms and a bathroom conveniently located at the front of the home. The large open concept living, kitchen, and dining room are perfect for entertaining and creates a comfortable feeling for you and your guests. The large master bedroom is accompanied by an ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower, and walk in closet. Going into the backyard you have a nice covered patio and generous yard for your enjoyment. This property is a wonderful opportunity to live in Midway ISD! Schedule with us today for your personal showing!