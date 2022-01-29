 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $255,000

Now available and seeking new owners in the highly sought out Park Meadows subdivision, is this new listing! Originally built in 2017, this home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage & conveniently located as you enter the subdivision! The open concept floor plan is great for those who enjoy entertaining & hosting holidays or events. This ever growing neighborhood has so many features to benefit their residents. Make sure you check out all that this home and neighborhood has to offer!

