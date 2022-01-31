Country Living.... This single-family 3 bed 2 bath on .643 acre home is located in Lorena, TX. This property has 1140 sqft main house and a 600 Sqft 1 bed 1 bath apartment. The apartment was built in 2014. The main house has been recently renovated inside and out with new floors, granite counter top, and paint. This Property also includes a 24x24 workshop. Vacant come take a look.
3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $255,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Woodway residents are crying foul about the potential development of a 93-acre tract at the northwestern end of Poage Drive, but city officials say regardless of how many new neighborhood-road-shaped clearings crisscross the land, the owner has not broken any rules.
The red HomeGoods sign is in place at Central Texas Marketplace, between Skechers and Maurices.
The owner of a Chinese restaurant in West was arrested Friday on charges he sent a video depicting child pornography on a computer at his restaurant.
The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Paris, Texas, man who officials say is part of widespread auto theft rings that employ fra…
Sandy and Frederick Trombley knew the vacant house that had charmed them to Waco was a great historical treasure, and also a great big mess.
Most of El Conquistador’s longstanding customers are generally aware of the story behind their favorite restaurant, but few may know various tidbits of the eatery’s lengthy history.
Veteran sheriff's office investigator battling brain cancer with help from friends, McLennan County colleagues
Michael Hutchinson had plans to go camping with his new wife, Stephani, to celebrate their one-month marriage anniversary and his 55th birthday.
A $55 million highway project in Waco dubbed “mall-to-mall” will officially start Monday. Its area of influence over Highway 6 stretches from …
Imagine living a short walk from the new Cinemark theater at Creekview Drive and Interstate 35, or Topgolf’s all-weather driving range there o…
Waco Fire Department and law enforcement personnel worked Tuesday to remove another vehicle from the Brazos River at the south boat ramp of Brazos Park East.