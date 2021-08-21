Enjoy a newer home without waiting on the new build time frame! Completed earlier this year, this super loved 3 bed 2 bath home in Midway ISD offers an open-concept floor plan that features a large kitchen island with additional seating, making entertaining a joy. Other amenities include granite counter tops, tile backsplash & stainless appliances. The isolated master bedroom with ensuite bath includes dual vanities, separate shower & soaking tub. Beautiful & durable vinyl planking flooring in main living areas, tile in baths & laundry, carpet in bedrooms. Excellent location, close to schools and shopping. Large back patio perfect for entertaining. Move-in ready and available now.
3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $264,900
