3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $265,000

If stunning is what you're looking for, than look no further. This spacious 3 bedroom home comes equipped with all you could need. The rooms are not of your typical finding in most newer homes. They have SIZE and DEPTH ! Very open floor plan, you can still entertain your guests while cooking up the holiday meal. Lovely growing neighborhood in Midway ISD !

