Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the highly desired Park Meadows subdivision. This home includes upgrades throughout! The open kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless appliance package, walk-in corner pantry, and large kitchen island. Tons of natural lighting - energy efficient windows, 2" designer faux wood blinds, luxury flooring, recessed lighting, and great curb appeal with a front elevation consisting of brick and stone. The private master bedroom is opposite the other rooms in the home - the master suite includes a large walk-in closet, additional linen closet, dual-vanities, quartz countertops, and a builder-upgraded and oversized walk-in shower! Open living/dining room concept allows for great entertaining. The laundry room includes wall-length shelving and additional cabinet with quartz countertops. Large backyard with covered patio. Spacious 2-car garage. This floor plan truly has it all.
3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $265,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A China Spring High School assistant girls basketball coach was arrested Thursday after he showed up to a parking lot in town expecting to pay…
A Mart man was arrested Wednesday after he tried to solicit sex from a minor through an undercover ad placed by the McLennan County Sheriff’s …
A former McGregor man who has spent 921 days in jail on child molestation charges is looking forward to his release after prosecutors dropped …
Correction: An earlier version of this story included a photo of construction on Exchange Parkway that was not related to the S2A facility.
Cargill and Sanderson Farms poultry processing plants that together employ some 1,850 people in Waco will both likely remain open after an exp…
Coca-Cola will sell its Waco juice plant to Refresco, a worldwide beverage producer, but employment locally will change little if any.
Local tourism officials and city leaders can breathe a sigh of relief. Bad news about the University of Texas’ and University of Oklahoma’s de…
An Elm Mott man remained in custody Monday after his arrest last week on charges that he tried to set a woman on fire.
As families finish their back-to-school shopping and prepare backpacks for the first day of classes, Waco-area districts are releasing their C…
A Waco man who was re-indicted last month, a day after his felony case was dismissed because of a dispute over the availability of a prosecuti…