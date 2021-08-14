3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $265,000

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the highly desired Park Meadows subdivision. This home includes upgrades throughout! The open kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless appliance package, walk-in corner pantry, and large kitchen island. Tons of natural lighting - energy efficient windows, 2" designer faux wood blinds, luxury flooring, recessed lighting, and great curb appeal with a front elevation consisting of brick and stone. The private master bedroom is opposite the other rooms in the home - the master suite includes a large walk-in closet, additional linen closet, dual-vanities, quartz countertops, and a builder-upgraded and oversized walk-in shower! Open living/dining room concept allows for great entertaining. The laundry room includes wall-length shelving and additional cabinet with quartz countertops. Large backyard with covered patio. Spacious 2-car garage. This floor plan truly has it all.