Are you looking for a new home feel without that new home bill? Stop your search, pack your bags, and open your checkbook...you have found it! Conveniently located within the well renowned Park Meadows addition sits this gem. A comfortable layout featuring a 3 bed, 2 bath and 1529 square feet designed with a split concept flow. Your first and immediate attention will be brought to the green St. Augustine and a simple but satisfying flower bed. Come inside to be greeted with bedroom 1 and 2 respectively and their shared bathroom. Carpet in all bedrooms and vinyl flooring throughout the remainder make cleaning a breeze. Navigating to the main area find a boastful living, dining, and kitchen combo equipping you with more size and less walls! Finished out with granite countertops, and neutral colors themes. Rounding out the rest of the interior is the primary bedroom with its own bath ensuite. Dual Vanities, grand walk in closet and a separate tub and shower are notable finish outs. Lastly, walk outside to your new entertainment spot. A nicely done and added on back patio allows for all the late night wind downs, the grilling of burgers, and endless memories. Minutes from town, local eateries, and shopping make this one a shoo in!