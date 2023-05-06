Introducing 3216 Beutel in Park Meadows! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is not your average builder-grade home! Located in the heart of Lorena in the Midway school district, this property boasts an array of cosmetic upgrades, making it stand out from the rest. Upgrades include a custom fireplace with TV mount, an upgraded kitchen to include wood detailing on the island and a custom backsplash, plus new lighting and ceiling fans throughout! Outside you'll find an in-ground sprinkler system and front yard landscaping. Don't forget to check out the community park that you'll have access to once you call this property home! Schedule a tour to come see all the little details for yourself! Welcome home!