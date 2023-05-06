Introducing 3216 Beutel in Park Meadows! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is not your average builder-grade home! Located in the heart of Lorena in the Midway school district, this property boasts an array of cosmetic upgrades, making it stand out from the rest. Upgrades include a custom fireplace with TV mount, an upgraded kitchen to include wood detailing on the island and a custom backsplash, plus new lighting and ceiling fans throughout! Outside you'll find an in-ground sprinkler system and front yard landscaping. Don't forget to check out the community park that you'll have access to once you call this property home! Schedule a tour to come see all the little details for yourself! Welcome home!
3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $283,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a list of people who were indicted this week by a McLennan County grand jury.
A boutique hotel may open by year's end in downtown Waco, where a rooftop lounge with views of Magnolia Market at the Silos "is ideal for any …
An analyst says that if nothing is done to address an informal boycott, the brand runs the risk of losing its status as the most-popular beer …
Big doesn’t begin to describe the imprint that Leonard Davis left on the small Central Texas town of Wortham.
Mike Copeland: Providence, MCC building permits; Waco goes to D.C.; Mobile home appraisals; Premier ER takeover
Waco houses of worship and medical facilities pursued sizable building permits in recent weeks, according to the local Associated General Cont…