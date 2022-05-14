3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $285,000

Price adjustment and back on the marekt due to sq ft discrepancy. Save time and money becasue we have a home inspection ready for you! Impressive home in Midway ISD with tons of upgrades!! The care put into this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is obvious from the moment you drive up. You’ll first notice the front curb appeal boasting with meticulous and beautiful landscaping, including a 10 yr old Weeping Willow. Home owner had the sprinkler system installed in the front and back for easy maintenance and to sustain the beauty of the gardens. Upgraded roof is less than a year old, installed in 2021 along with gutters. Walking through the door the entry leads to an open living/dining/kitchen concept with plenty of space for the whole family. The light and bright kitchen features an eat at island bar, granite countertops, tons of cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The isolated master is at the back of the home with dual vanities, soaking tub, separate shower and a HUGE closet. All bedrooms feature tile floors including closets. Hard surface floors were installed throughout and great for pet lovers or allergy sufferers. Laundry room has lots of shelving for added storage. Home was recently painted inside for a fresh look. Outside, the backyard features a garden area, privacy wood fence and patio for relaxing or grilling and hanging with friends. One unique upgrade is the water softener! Call today to schedule your appointment.