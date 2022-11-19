3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $287,000

Looking for a well maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Midway ISD? Here you go! This 1529 square foot home has an open living room and kitchen area, where you'll find a large island with breakfast bar, spacious eating area, stainless steel appliances and walk in pantry. The primary bedroom has an ensuite bath with separate shower and garden tub, dual vanities and walk in closet. Conveniently located close to Hewitt Dr, I35 and minutes to the elementary, middle and high schools.