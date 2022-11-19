3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $289,900

This amazing home boasts amazing curb appeal and is located in the highly desirable Park Meadows subdivision. Step inside to find a beautiful arched entryway leading into a spacious yet cozy living area. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying family time and Sunday dinner. The kitchen features granite countertops and the perfect breakfast bar to spend mornings drinking coffee before you begin your day. Three large bedrooms leave you with endless possibilities- a home office? Maybe a workout room? Or just the right amount of space for a growing family! Outback you will find the perfect spot to end your day, relaxing on the back covered patio while the kids play in the neatly manicured backyard. At just under 3 years old, this beautiful home gives you all the benefits of a brand new home, with none of the headaches of having to build! Give me a call today to schedule your private tour. New roof will be installed before closing (insurance claim).