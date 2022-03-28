 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $290,000

Come and look at this 3 bedroom 2 bath beautiful home in Park-Meadow addition. This home has a beautiful open floor plan, it has all granite countertops, beautiful floors and more. Walking in you have the two bedrooms with their own restroom and on the other side of the house you have the master bedroom which is perfect for separation from the kids or roommates. This home is perfect for a first time home buyer or a family wanting to upgrade or just another home to have. Owners are in the process of moving, so more pictures will be coming soon.

