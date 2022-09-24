3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $295,000

This beautiful home was completed in 2022 and has never been lived in. Home includes granite countertops throughout, wood cabinetry, ceramic tile in baths and utility. The convenient layout of the Kitchen, dining room and living area make this home perfect for entertaining. The three split bedrooms feature walk-in closets. The Primary suite includes granite countertops, a separate shower/garden tub and large walk-in closet with built-ins. The home has custom mini blinds throughout. The utility room acts as a traditional mudroom, connecting the kitchen to the garage. Home is already wired for Spectrum cable This stunning yard is landscaped with a sprinkler system and has Bermuda grass.