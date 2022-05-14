 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $299,900

This beautiful, well-maintained 2017 build features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a flex space and a 2 car garage. Hosting a open floor plan with the kitchen open to the dining area and living room allowing for natural light throughout. The flex space is off of the entry and would make a great home office, kids room or bonus media room. The master is isolated featuring a 5 piece bathroom with a large walk in closet. The backyard has a covered patio with an open backyard and a sprinkler system throughout.

