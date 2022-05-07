3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $299,900

Welcome home to Park Meadows! This adorable, one-owner 3 bed, 2 bath WITH a flex room in Midway ISD is ready for it's next owner to make memories in. The kitchen features updated electrical plugs, faucet, and hardware and is open to the dining and living room, which makes it perfect for both family time and entertaining. Updated chandeliers in the front office and the dining room give a fresh, modern feel to the home. The front room can be used as an office, play room, guest room, craft room; the opportunities are endless! And with lovely covered patios in both the front in the back, enjoying the amazing Texas sunrises and sunsets is a breeze. You will love the abundance of natural light, openness of the floor plan, and large owner's retreat with a garden tub and separate shower. And with the neighborhood park nearing completion just steps away, what are you waiting for? Schedule your private tour today!