Welcome home to Park Meadows! This adorable, one-owner 3 bed, 2 bath WITH a flex room in Midway ISD is ready for it's next owner to make memories in. The kitchen features updated electrical plugs, faucet, and hardware and is open to the dining and living room, which makes it perfect for both family time and entertaining. Updated chandeliers in the front office and the dining room give a fresh, modern feel to the home. The front room can be used as an office, play room, guest room, craft room; the opportunities are endless! And with lovely covered patios in both the front in the back, enjoying the amazing Texas sunrises and sunsets is a breeze. You will love the abundance of natural light, openness of the floor plan, and large owner's retreat with a garden tub and separate shower. And with the neighborhood park nearing completion just steps away, what are you waiting for? Schedule your private tour today!
3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
H-E-B is pulling the plug on Points Club Rewards, a program it created in 2004 and offered exclusively in Waco. The San Antonio-based chain en…
Waco police arrested a woman Wednesday evening in the Brookview neighborhood after she was accused of shooting a handgun during a fight.
Veronica Hernandez initially missed the sticker shock when she received a notice in April from the McLennan County Appraisal District regardin…
The principals of the Waco Independent School District’s two main high schools, Lisa Saxenian of Waco High School and Ricky Edison of Universi…
Happy birthday, Willie Nelson, who turns 89 today. A look at the country music legend's life and career.
Students and teachers at the new Tennyson Middle School will find it in the same space, but not the same place.
The chief of the Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department turned in a letter of resignation the day after the city secretary forwarded a public …
Waco police have named the 29-year-old victim who died after a man shot her and another woman Sunday night in North Waco.
DEAR NEIL: We live on a city street where the lots are 60 feet wide. Our neighbors planted a hedge of bamboo approximately 70 feet long beside…
Waco police on Monday arrested a suspect in the April 9 shooting death of a Woodway man in North Waco.