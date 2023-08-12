Welcome to 3116 Autry Rd, your perfect home! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is a great fit for any family. Not only is the home newly built by D R Horton and Stylecraft, but it also offers a spacious 1728 sq ft open concept floor plan, perfect for entertaining guests or simply spending quality time with family. The master bedroom is complete with a walk-in-closet, dual vanity, pantry, and an office space, allowing you to feel at home and comfortable while freshening up for the day. As an added bonus, this community is equipped with a park perfect for kids and adults to enjoy outdoor activities and fun. Plus, you can rest assured knowing that you are in the best school district in town! Don’t miss out on this great opportunity, schedule a viewing today!