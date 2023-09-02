Approximately one year old, but you might mistake this for a brand-new home of how well it has been maintained. You will instantly fall in love with this immaculate, move-in-ready home, now available! The open living room flows seamlessly into your dining area, and the large kitchen impresses with a beautiful island, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances—a fantastic primary bedroom with a large walking closet, separate shower, and double vanities. In addition to the three bedrooms and two bathrooms, this house has an extra room perfect for an office, game room, or maybe a movie room. This home is located in the desirable Park Meadows subdivision, offering attendance to great schools and proximity to shopping and restaurants! The backyard is as functional as it is beautiful, with a large, covered patio. This home has it all and then some! Call today for a showing so you don’t miss out on the chance to make this your next home!