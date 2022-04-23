 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $324,000

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, and an office (perfect for a playroom, game room, man cave, craft room). Home in much sought after Park Meadows! Soooo many awesome features! You will love the openness of the kitchen, dining and living areas. The kitchen includes an abundance of cabinets, pantry, as well as a large island with a bar for seating. The backyard invites you to a time of relaxing with a big concrete slab for extra room. Close to shopping and restaurants with a country feel. Come see for yourself!!!!

