3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $324,900

Check out this Midway ISD home with tons of upgrades!! The care put into this 3 bedroom, 2 bath almost 1800 SF home is obvious from the moment you drive up, with meticulous and beautiful landscaping, newer roof and gutters. The entry leads to an open living/dining/kitchen concept with plenty of space for the whole family. The kitchen features an eat at island bar, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The isolated master is at the back of the home with dual vanities, soaking tub, separate shower and a HUGE closet. All bedrooms feature tile floors and are good sizes. Outside, the backyard features a garden area and wood fence. Other upgrades include a sprinkler system and water softener. Call today to schedule your appointment!

