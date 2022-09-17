3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $325,000

Welcome home! You will love this great neighborhood! This well-maintained house has everything you have been looking for; located in the Park Meadow subdivision and Midway ISD, this fantastic house has three bedrooms, two full baths, and a bonus room that can be utilized as a nursery, home office, or extra room for guests. Inside you’ll find a functional layout with open-concept living and kitchen space. Spacious Living Room, the kitchen is perfect for entertaining family and friends. The private Main Suite includes a separate shower, tub, & dual vanities. When you walk out to the backyard, you will find a covered patio with a concreted extension perfect for spending the afternoons drinking your coffee or entertaining with friends on the weekends. This house has a lot to offer. Do not miss this opportunity.