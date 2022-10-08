3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $325,000

Immaculate home.... This floor plan is exactly what you're looking for! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with optional office space is thoughtfully designed with stunning arched walkways throughout. You'll absolutely love the way the kitchen seamlessly flows into the living room that links to the back patio that has recently been extended. A 12 x 16 beautifully stamped & stained concrete pad was added. Giving you ample space for entertaining. The stainless-steel appliances were replaced with upgraded appliances: Kitchen Aid, Bosch and LG. The Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer are included in the sale. Most builder grade light fixtures replaced, window coverings on every window. remote controlled window shade over large window in master bathroom, gutters, landscaping, over sized gate, 8 x10 shed, sidewalk was added along the side of house and the wooden fence was moved forward. Much more - See attachments for full list.